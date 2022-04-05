UrduPoint.com

Twenty-Three People Killed In Shipwreck On Blue Nile In Sudan - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 05, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Twenty-Three People Killed in Shipwreck on Blue Nile in Sudan - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2022) A shipwreck on the Blue Nile River in Sudan's Sennar province has killed 23 people, all of them female, the state-run SUNA news agency reported on Monday.

According to the agency, out of 29 passengers returning home after work on remote farms, only six and the captain managed to get out of the turbulent stream after the boat capsized.

The incident took place on Saturday, but the authorities of the province managed to clarify the number of victims only on Monday.

