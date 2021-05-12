UrduPoint.com
Twenty-Three People Remain Hospitalized After Shooting In Russia's Kazan - Authorities

Up to 23 people remained hospitalized in Kazan in the wake of the deadly school shooting, with their health condition assessed as stable condition, Deputy Prime Minister of Tatarstan Leila Fazleeva said on Wednesday

KAZAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2021) Up to 23 people remained hospitalized in Kazan in the wake of the deadly school shooting, with their health condition assessed as stable condition, Deputy Prime Minister of Tatarstan Leila Fazleeva said on Wednesday.

A 19-year-old gunman opened fire in a school in the main city of Russia's Tatarstan region on Tuesday. The incident was followed by an explosion in the school building.

"Currently, the republic's medical facilities have 23 people, 20 minors and three adults. As of the morning, everyone is stable, some are in a critical condition, they are being treated by health workers," Fazleeva said at a press conference.

The official added that the doctors had decided to send three adults and five children to Moscow for treatment.

Meanwhile, the republic's education minister, Ilsur Hadiullin, commented on the school's security or lack thereof.

"As for security during the day, it was provided by a receptionist. Most important, [there is] an emergency alarm, an alarm button. She managed to push the button in time," Hadiullin explained.

Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights Anna Kuznetsova responded to the tragedy by calling for a new law for content moderation on the internet.

Two teachers and seven students - four boys and three girls - were killed and 21 others were injured in the incident.

May 12 has been declared a day of mourning in Tatarstan.

