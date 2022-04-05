Twenty-Two Bags With Human Remains Found in Western Mexico - Reports

MEXICO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2022) A total of 22 bags containing human remains were found on three farms in the municipality of Tlajomulco in the Mexican state of Jalisco during an operation to locate illegal burials, Telediario news agency reported, citing the Seeking Mothers of Sonora organization.

The remains were transferred to the Jalisco Institute of Forensic Sciences for identification.

The state of Jalisco has the largest number of disappearances in Mexico. Nearly 15,000 people are still missing in the region.