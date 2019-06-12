UrduPoint.com
Twenty-Two Foreign Governments Have Spent Money At Trump Properties - Reports

Wed 12th June 2019

Officials or representatives from at least 22 foreign governments have spent money at Trump Organization properties, media reported on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2019) Officials or representatives from at least 22 foreign governments have spent money at Trump Organization properties, media reported on Wednesday.

The extent and amount of foreign spending at Trump's properties is unknown, but the Trump Organization has transferred $343,000 to the US Treasury Department for 2017 and 2018, NBC news reported. The media outlet used public record information to compile its list.

Trump has promised to donate any profits from foreign governments at his properties.

In June 2018, a report by the watchdog group Public Citizen found out that ten foreign governments had spent money at Trump venues, the report said.

The NBC News report comes amid two lawsuits accusing Trump of accepting illegal foreign payments.

Trump's decision to keep, and profit from, his businesses while serving in the office has resulted in multiple lawsuits, including one legal challenge from the attorneys general of Washington, DC and in the US state of Maryland, who claim that Trump is in violation of the emoluments clause.

The US Constitution's "foreign emoluments clause" prohibits US government officials from accepting forms of compensation from foreign governments.

The White House has rejected the claims and maintains the lawsuit is politically motivated.

Democratic lawmakers have questioned Trump's promises to resolve the conflict of interests between his presidency and business made by the billionaire before the 2016 election. In January 2017, Trump handed control over The Trump Organization to his sons Donald and Eric.

