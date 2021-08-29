Twenty-Two Military Dead, 50 Injured in Attack of Houthis in South of Yemen - Source

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2021) At least 22 Yemeni soldiers were killed on Sunday in a shelling attack on an air base by the Ansar Allah group, also known as the Houthis, and 50 other were injured, a Yemeni military source told Sputnik.

"The death toll from an artillery strike on the Al Anad Air training base using an UAV [unmanned aerial vehicle] rose to 22, and 50 were injured. Seriously wounded are being transported to Aden," a source said.

The Houthi movement did not give official comments on the attack. The incident took place in southern Yemen.

The Al Anad Air Base is the largest one in Yemen.

In early 2019, Ansar Allah attacked the base using a drone with explosives amid a military parade.

Yemen has been gripped by the conflict between the government forces and the Shia Houthi movement since 2014. This year, the rebels ramped up the offensive on a number of provinces that are strategically important and controlled by the government, including the Marib province. The United Nations described the situation in Yemen as "the world's worst humanitarian crisis," as 20.7 million people were in need of protection or humanitarian assistance.