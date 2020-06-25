Twenty-Two UK Police Officers Injured as Street Party in London Turned Into Violent Clash

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Twenty-two UK police officers were injured during a music street party in South London when a large crowd of people that had assembled near Angell Town estate in Brixton had attacked them

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2020) Twenty-two UK police officers were injured during a music street party in South London when a large crowd of people that had assembled near Angell Town estate in Brixton had attacked them.

"Police were called to Overton Road, Lambeth on the evening of Wednesday, 24 June to multiple reports of a large unlicensed music event in the street.

Officers attended to encourage the crowd to leave the location but they did not engage with police. The event continued and more officers attended the scene and the group became hostile towards officers ... In total, 22 officers were injured, none seriously although two did require hospital treatment. A small number of police vehicles were damaged," London's Metropolitan Police service said.

At least four people were arrested following the clash and they remain in custody.