UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Twenty-Two UK Police Officers Injured As Street Party In London Turned Into Violent Clash

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 03:44 PM

Twenty-Two UK Police Officers Injured as Street Party in London Turned Into Violent Clash

Twenty-two UK police officers were injured during a music street party in South London when a large crowd of people that had assembled near Angell Town estate in Brixton had attacked them

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2020) Twenty-two UK police officers were injured during a music street party in South London when a large crowd of people that had assembled near Angell Town estate in Brixton had attacked them.

"Police were called to Overton Road, Lambeth on the evening of Wednesday, 24 June to multiple reports of a large unlicensed music event in the street.

Officers attended to encourage the crowd to leave the location but they did not engage with police. The event continued and more officers attended the scene and the group became hostile towards officers ... In total, 22 officers were injured, none seriously although two did require hospital treatment. A small number of police vehicles were damaged," London's Metropolitan Police service said.

At least four people were arrested following the clash and they remain in custody.

Related Topics

Injured Police Music Vehicles Road London United Kingdom June Event

Recent Stories

Al-Othaimeen: OIC Supports 21 Countries to Overcom ..

2 minutes ago

58th BoG meeting to be held online on Friday

8 minutes ago

Al Bowardi, Greek Defence Minister discuss COVID-1 ..

15 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed attends opening of virtual conferen ..

45 minutes ago

Building collapse kills mother, two children in It ..

1 minute ago

Deputy Commissioner for checking petrol prices, av ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.