Twenty UK Base Stations Vandalized Over 5G Coronavirus Spread Claims - Reports

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) At least twenty UK cellular base stations have been torched or otherwise vandalized across the United Kingdom in the past few days over claims that 5G networks could spread the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), The Guardian reported.

There have been a series of attacks on phone masts around Liverpool and the West Midlands. Due the slow 5G rollout in the UK, many vandalized base stations did not contain the 5G technology, so the attackers damaged 3g and 4g equipment.

According to The Guardian, MobileUK, a group uniting the UK's four key mobile networks, published an open letter addressed to customers asking for assistance in efforts to stop the attacks.

"We have experienced cases of vandals setting fire to mobile masts, disrupting critical infrastructure and spreading false information suggesting a connection between 5G and the Covid-19 pandemic. There is no scientific evidence of any link between 5G and coronavirus. Fact," the open letter says.

"Please help us to make this stop. If you witness abuse of our key workers please report it. If you see misinformation, please call it out. Your help will make a real difference," it says.