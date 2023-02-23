UrduPoint.com

Twenty US Governors Form Alliance To Protect Abortion Rights - Joint Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2023) Governors from 20 US states said they have formed a coalition to protect and expand reproductive freedoms, rights and healthcare across the country.

"The Alliance is a non-partisan coalition of 20 governors committed to protecting and expanding reproductive freedom in their states, the largest such coalition ever convened," the governors, all Democrats, said in a joint statement on Wednesday. "The Alliance will work together to strengthen reproductive freedom in the face of an unprecedented assault on abortion access and other forms of reproductive health care by states hostile to abortion rights and judges who are advancing their ideological agenda."

In about half the states in the country, the governors said, doctors face criminal prosecution for providing care and extremists are hard at work using a variety of mean in their attempt to restrict access to contraception and outlaw abortions and reproductive rights.

The conflict surrounding Roe v. Wade and the constitutional right of women to have an abortion ratcheted up in May 2022 when a draft opinion was leaked. The leak sparked protests at the homes of justices, in front of the US Supreme Court and elsewhere. In June, the final opinion penned by Justice Samuel Alito made official the reversal of the landmark legislation.

The Guttmacher Institute said in the six months since the law was overturned, 24 states have banned abortion or are likely to do so.

