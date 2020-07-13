UrduPoint.com
Twenty Volunteers Receive 2nd Component Of COVID-19 Vaccine In Russia's Hospital - Moscow

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 04:50 PM

Twenty Volunteers Receive 2nd Component of COVID-19 Vaccine in Russia's Hospital - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2020) The second component of a vaccine against the coronavirus has been injected in 20 volunteers in the branch of Russia's Burdenko Main Military Clinical Hospital, the Defense Ministry said on Monday.

The vaccine is being separately tested on volunteers at Sechenov First Moscow State Medical University and the Burdenko Main Military Clinical Hospital, both in Moscow.

"Twenty participants in the experiment as part of a second group of volunteers located in the branch of the Main Military Clinical Hospital named after Burdenko, were given the second component of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is being tested by the Russian Ministry of Defense together with the Gamalei National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology.

The vaccination was in accordance with the clinical trial plan and study protocol," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the ministry, the second component of the vaccine was administered to volunteers 21 days after vaccination with the first component.

The ministry also said that volunteers felt good after vaccination, adding they are under the constant supervision of medical specialists.

"The first group of 18 volunteers, on whom the safety and tolerability of the vaccine were evaluated, ends their participation in clinical trials in two days. At the moment, their state of health is good. The findings of laboratory and instrumental studies allow us to speak with confidence about the safety and high tolerability of the vaccine," the ministry added.

