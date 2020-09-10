Twenty Wildfires Put Out in Russia in Past 24 Hours - Aerial Protection Service

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) Twenty forest fires - down from 24 the day before - have been put out in Russia over the past 24 hours on an area of more than 600 acres, Russia's Aerial Forest Protection Service (Avialesookhrana) said in a statement.

"According to the regional forestry monitoring services, 20 forest fires on an area of 246 hectares [608 acres] have been extinguished in Russia over the past day on September 9, 2020," the service said.

The day before, 24 wildfires were put out on an area of 1,132 acres.