Twin Blast Occurs on Iraqi Airbase in Northern Saladin Province - Official Media Service

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2020) A twin explosion took place in the late hours of Monday on the Majid al Tamimi military facility, formerly known as the Speicher operating base, in the Saladin province in northern Iraq, the official press service has said.

"At exactly 11:00 pm [20:00 GMT] on July 27, 2020, two explosions occurred at the martyr Majid al-Tamimi Air Force Base (Speicher) in Saladin Governorate," the service said in a statement, as quoted by Iraq's Shafaq news agency.

No casualties have been reported and several fire brigades have managed to gain control over the situation.

The accident was caused by an explosion of an ammunition depot at the base, a local security source told Sputnik.

Late on Monday, another Iraqi military base, Camp Taji, which is located north of the Baghdad capital and hosts US-led coalition forces, came under rocket fire.