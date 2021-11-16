UrduPoint.com

Twin Blasts In Uganda Kill 3, Injure 33 - Police

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 06:57 PM

Twin Blasts in Uganda Kill 3, Injure 33 - Police

At least three people have died and 33 others been injured in two suicide bombings near the central police station and parliament building in the Ugandan capital of Kampala on Tuesday, police said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2021) At least three people have died and 33 others been injured in two suicide bombings near the central police station and parliament building in the Ugandan capital of Kampala on Tuesday, police said.

Fred Enanga, a police spokesman, told a news conference they suspect the Allied Democratic Forces, an affiliate of the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia), to be behind the attacks.

Three suicide bombers detonated explosives within minutes of each other and perished. The blasts injured officers and civilians within a 100-foot radius. Another would-be attacker was promptly identified and captured.

A total of three people were killed, including the three culprits. Five others were brought to Mulago Hospital in critical condition.

