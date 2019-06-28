UrduPoint.com
Twin Blasts Leave 1 Killed, 17 Injured In Iraq's Kirkuk - Reports

Twin Blasts Leave 1 Killed, 17 Injured in Iraq's Kirkuk - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) A twin attack on passenger buses in Iraq's city of Kirkuk left one woman killed and 17 other people injured, local media reported.

The Rudaw news agency reported that improvised explosive devises, planted on the two buses, went off in two Kirkuk's districts on Thursday.

While no group has claimed responsibility for the attack, the local authorities blamed it on the remnants of the Islamic State terror group (ISIS, banned in Russia), according to Rudaw.

"Kirkuk Provincial Council, while strongly condemning this cowardly terrorist attack... renews its insistence on the necessity to uproot the roots of terror and strike with an iron fist against ISIS remnants, not underestimate them, and for the security forces to take the highest degree of alertness and carefulness," the council said in a statement late on Thursday.

The ISIS was defeated in Iraq in late 2017. However, some terror cells are still believed to be operating in the country.

