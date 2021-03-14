UrduPoint.com
Twin Explosion Hits Afghanistan's Kabul Province - Security Source

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 14th March 2021 | 08:20 PM

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2021) Two explosions took place minutes apart in different parts of the Kabul province in Afghanistan's east, a security source told Sputnik on Sunday.

The first blast hit the Sarkariz area of Kabul's third district, and the second blast occurred in the province's sixth district, according to the source.

There were no reports on casualties at this point.

More Stories From World

