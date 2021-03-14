KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2021) At least three people were killed and 10 others injured by the blasts that hit the Third and Sixth districts of the Kabul province in Afghanistan's east, the local police said on Sunday.

A security source told Sputnik earlier in the day that the first blast occurred in the Sarkariz area of Kabul's Third District and the second blast in the province's Sixth District minutes later.

According to the police, one of the explosions hit a Tunisian passenger car, leaving it completely burnt out.