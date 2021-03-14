UrduPoint.com
Twin Explosion In Afghanistan's Kabul Province Leaves 3 People Killed, 10 Injured - Police

Muhammad Irfan 3 seconds ago Sun 14th March 2021 | 09:00 PM

Twin Explosion in Afghanistan's Kabul Province Leaves 3 People Killed, 10 Injured - Police

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2021) At least three people were killed and 10 others injured by the blasts that hit the Third and Sixth districts of the Kabul province in Afghanistan's east, the local police said on Sunday.

A security source told Sputnik earlier in the day that the first blast occurred in the Sarkariz area of Kabul's Third District and the second blast in the province's Sixth District minutes later.

According to the police, one of the explosions hit a Tunisian passenger car, leaving it completely burnt out.

