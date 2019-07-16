UrduPoint.com
Twins Conjoined By Skulls Separated In London Hospital After 55 Hours Of Surgeries

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 09:20 AM

Twins Conjoined by Skulls Separated in London Hospital After 55 Hours of Surgeries

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2019) Conjoined twins from Pakistan who were joined by skulls and blood vessels were separated in Great Ormond Street Hospital in London after 55 hours of operations, the hospital said.

"Four operations, 55 hours of operating time - and a fond farewell! After 9 months of care, the twins and their family left GOSH on 1 July. Safa and Marwa have a long road ahead - but we are hopeful they will be able to live active, happy lives!" Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH), where the twins were separated, tweeted late Monday.

The hospital said that the girls, Safa and Marwa, were born in January 2017.

They were conjoined at the head, such twins are called 'craniopagus' twins.

The hospital welcomed the girls in fall 2018 and started preparations. The separation process included four stages and involved a number of medical personnel, from nurses to craniofacial and neurology experts.

"After a period of recuperation and intensive physiotherapy at GOSH, the twins left hospital in July 2019 and are now recovering well at home with their family," the hospital said.

The girls face many challenges ahead, but the hospital hopes that they will lead active lives.

