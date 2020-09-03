NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) Twitter has confirmed that the account linked to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's personal website and mobile app was hacked and pledged to look into the incident.

Hackers have been asking the 2.5 million followers of the @narendramodi_in account to donate cryptocurrency to the National Relief Fund, created by the prime minister.

"We're aware of this activity and have taken steps to secure the compromised account. We are actively investigating the situation. At this time, we are not aware of additional accounts being impacted," a Twitter spokesperson said in a statement as quoted by the NDTV broadcaster.

As of now, the account seems to have been restored to normalcy and is posting news about the prime minister and the government.

The incident did not affect Modi's personal Twitter account, with over 61 million subscribers.