UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Twitter Account Of Modi's Personal Website Hacked - Company

Muhammad Irfan 9 minutes ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 11:10 AM

Twitter Account of Modi's Personal Website Hacked - Company

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) Twitter has confirmed that the account linked to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's personal website and mobile app was hacked and pledged to look into the incident.

Hackers have been asking the 2.5 million followers of the @narendramodi_in account to donate cryptocurrency to the National Relief Fund, created by the prime minister.

"We're aware of this activity and have taken steps to secure the compromised account. We are actively investigating the situation. At this time, we are not aware of additional accounts being impacted," a Twitter spokesperson said in a statement as quoted by the NDTV broadcaster.

As of now, the account seems to have been restored to normalcy and is posting news about the prime minister and the government.

The incident did not affect Modi's personal Twitter account, with over 61 million subscribers.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister Mobile Twitter Narendra Modi Cryptocurrency Government Million

Recent Stories

UAE Press: UAE’s timely assistance wins hearts

50 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 3 September 2020

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Colombian President discuss enh ..

12 hours ago

Dubai launches Global Retirement Programme

12 hours ago

UAE caused 'maximum suffering' for Qataris, UN cou ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.