UrduPoint.com

Twitter Acknowledges Flagging COVID-19 Facts As Misinformation

Sumaira FH Published August 25, 2022 | 07:14 PM

Twitter Acknowledges Flagging COVID-19 Facts as Misinformation

Twitter has flagged dozens of factual tweets about COVID-19 as misinformation and suspended the accounts of scientific and medical professionals tweeting warnings about the disease in the past week, The Washington Post reported on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2022) Twitter has flagged dozens of factual tweets about COVID-19 as misinformation and suspended the accounts of scientific and medical professionals tweeting warnings about the disease in the past week, The Washington Post reported on Thursday.

Twitter reversed its actions after receiving feedback on about 10 tweets and accounts, and acknowledged the mistakes in an interview with the newspaper.

However, several of the users whose accounts were impacted expressed concern that the mislabeling undermined the authority of scientific and medical experts and their ongoing attempts to battle COVID-19 misinformation online, whether related to vaccines, long COVID, or other issues.

Those advocating greater caution also appear to be more likely to face online attacks or bad faith user reports for misinformation.

Twitter has struggled to rein in misinformation throughout the pandemic. An Oxford University study in 2020 showed that nearly 60% of COVID-19 misinformation was not flagged and a German Marshall Fund report this year found that vaccine skeptics were able to attract much more attention that news outlets.

Related Topics

Washington Twitter German Oxford 2020 Post

Recent Stories

Korangi police arrests four, recovers gutka, arms

Korangi police arrests four, recovers gutka, arms

4 minutes ago
 Prime Minister fulfills promise of reviving depart ..

Prime Minister fulfills promise of reviving departmental sports: Marriyum Aurang ..

4 minutes ago
 Indian troops martyr three Kashmiri youth in Baram ..

Indian troops martyr three Kashmiri youth in Baramulla

4 minutes ago
 Stoltenberg Says Russia-China Cooperation in Arcti ..

Stoltenberg Says Russia-China Cooperation in Arctic Poses Challenge to NATO

7 minutes ago
 Investigators Ask Court to Ban Former Russian Mayo ..

Investigators Ask Court to Ban Former Russian Mayor Roizman From Online Activiti ..

7 minutes ago
 More rain-wind-thundershower likely at various par ..

More rain-wind-thundershower likely at various parts of country:PMD

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.