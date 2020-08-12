Twitter Adds Feature Letting Users Limit Responses to Tweets - Company Statement

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2020) Twitter users will now be able to limit who can respond to their tweets by using newly introduced settings, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Starting today, everyone will be able to use these settings so unwanted replies don't get in the way of meaningful conversations. Here's how it works: Before you Tweet, choose who can reply with three options: 1) everyone (standard Twitter, and the default setting), 2) only people you follow, or 3) only people you mention," Twitter said in a press release.

Tweets with the latter two settings will be labeled and the reply icon will be grayed out for people who are not authorized to respond. However people excluded from the conversation will will still be able to view, retweet, retweet with comment, share, and "like" these Tweets, the release added.

Twitter began testing the system in May, receiving feedback that some people feel safer and expect to engage in more meaningful conversations while still allowing everyone to see different points of view, according to the release.