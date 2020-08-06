UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Twitter Adds New Labels For Government Officials, State-Controlled Media Senior Staff

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 11:40 PM

Twitter Adds New Labels for Government Officials, State-Controlled Media Senior Staff

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2020) The microblogging site Twitter has announced that it will introduce new labels to designate accounts that are run by government officials or are representing state-controlled media outlets and their senior staff, according to a post on the company's blog on Thursday.

The labels will initially be added to officials representing the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council - Russia, China, France, the UK, and the US, the company said.

"We will add new labels to the following categories of Twitter accounts: Accounts of key government officials, including foreign ministers, institutional entities, ambassadors, official spokespeople, and key diplomatic leaders," Twitter said.

The labels will also be applied to state-affiliated media outlets, including their editors-in-chief and other members of senior staff, the microblogging service said.

A Twitter representative later confirmed to the CNN broadcaster that the labels will only be applied to official accounts, giving the example that US President Donald Trump's personal account, @realDonaldTrump, would not be labeled.

The US president and Twitter have clashed publicly over recent months following the death of George Floyd in May. The microblogging service added a fact-checking label to several of Trump's tweets and hid another for breaking the site's terms of service for glorifying violence.

Related Topics

United Nations Russia China Twitter France Company Trump George United Kingdom SITE May Post Media Government

Recent Stories

UAE stocks gain AED8.2 bn in market cap Thursday

1 hour ago

CBUAE includes UAE Dirham as the first settlement ..

2 hours ago

ADNIC reports AED189.7 million in H1 net profit

2 hours ago

Ferozsons Laboratories Limited and HospitALL partn ..

3 hours ago

Law Minister seeks tight security during Muharram

3 minutes ago

Tourists advised to avoid travel to Malakand divis ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.