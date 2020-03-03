UrduPoint.com
Twitter Advises Employees To Work From Home To Avoid Exposure To Coronavirus - Statement

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 04:50 AM

Twitter Advises Employees to Work From Home to Avoid Exposure to Coronavirus - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2020) Twitter employees around the world are advised to work from home to avoid any exposure to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), a company human resources official said in a statement.

"Beginning today, we are strongly encouraging all employees globally to work from home if they're able," the statement said on Monday. "Our goal is to lower the probability of the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus for us - and the world around us.

"

Telecommuting will be mandatory for employees based in the Twitter offices in Hong Kong, Japan, and South Korea, it added.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has registered more than 1,500 new cases of the novel coronavirus disease outside of China in the past 24 hours.

According to the WHO, the number of confirmed cases in China stands at 80,174, while the death count has reached 2,915. The overall number of COVID-19 cases worldwide has increased by 1,804 to 88,948.

