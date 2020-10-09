UrduPoint.com
Twitter Announces New Rules To Combat Disinformation Aimed At Confusing Voters

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 10:50 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2020) Twitter has announced new rules to provide its platform from being used to disseminate false information aimed at confusing the US national election process ahead of the November 3 vote, the social media giant announced on Friday.

"Starting next week, when people attempt to Retweet a Tweet with a misleading information label, they will see a prompt directing them to credible information about the topic before they can amplify it," the company said in a Twitter message.

Tweets that include premature claims of a victory in an election will be labeled and the labels will also direct viewers to the company's official US Election page in Explore, Twitter explained.

"Tweets that encourage others to interfere with the election process or the results will be removed," the company said.

The measures were being taken to protect the integrity of the 2020 national elections to be held on November 3, the company explained.

