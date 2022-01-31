Twitter has challenged the demand of the German authorities to transfer data of suspected criminals, Der Spiegel reported on Monday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2022) Twitter has challenged the demand of the German authorities to transfer data of suspected criminals, Der Spiegel reported on Monday.

According to the news outlet's information, the company appealed to the administrative court of the city of Cologne in connection with the entry into force on February 1 of amendments to German law, according to which the data of suspected criminals must be transferred to the Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA).

The company said the law provides for significant infringement on the fundamental rights of citizens.