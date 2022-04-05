Twitter Asks Governments to Remove Media Featuring Prisoners of War - Statement

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2022) Twitter said on Tuesday that it has requested governments and state-affiliated press to remove any media that shows prisoners of war, the company said on Tuesday.

"(W)e will now ask government or state affiliated media accounts to remove any media published that features prisoners of war (PoW) under our private information and media policy," Twitter said in a blog post.

Twitter said it will add a warning to media published by government or state-affiliated media accounts featuring prisoners of war.

However, Twitter will remove any tweets, regardless of who posts them, if there is prisoner of war content shared with abusive intent, such as insults, calls for retaliation, taking pleasure in suffering or for any other behavior that violates Twitter rules, the company said.

Last month, media footage emerged on social media reportedly of Russian prisoners of war being shot in the legs and otherwise mistreated. According to the Investigative Committee of Russia, the video was made "at one of the Ukrainian nationalists bases in the Kharkiv region."

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested help to defend them from attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Ministry of Defense said the operation is solely targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure and the civilian population is not in danger.