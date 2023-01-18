Twitter Auctioning Off Coffee Machines, Neon Signs Due to Office Lease Debts - Reports

US social media company Twitter is auctioning off coffee machines, neon displays with the company's logo, kitchen appliances, as well as office equipment purportedly because of difficulties paying office rent, the CNBC broadcaster reported Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2023) US social media company Twitter is auctioning off coffee machines, neon displays with the company's logo, kitchen appliances, as well as office equipment purportedly because of difficulties paying office rent, the CNBC broadcaster reported Wednesday.

The auctioned items can be found on the website of Heritage Global Partners, which is in charge of the auction, according to the report.

Among other things, Twitter has put up for sale a rotisserie cooker, refrigerators and pizza ovens, as well as televisions, desks and conferencing equipment, the report read.

Someone has reportedly bid $17,500 for a neon electrical sign with the company's bird logo on it.

In December, The New York Times reported that Twitter had stopped paying rent for office space for several weeks to cut costs.

In late October, US entrepreneur Elon Musk finalized the $44 billion acquisition of Twitter, a US company founded in 2006 and headquartered in San Francisco, California. Following the takeover, Musk changed the company's day-to-day operations, including the termination of Twitter executives who were responsible for the platform's privacy, cybersecurity and censorship, as well as about two-thirds of Twitter's employees.