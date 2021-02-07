MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2021) Twitter has taken down the account of Jim Hoft, a conspiracy theorist who founded the far-right website Gateway Pundit, known for promoting claims about vote rigging at the 2020 US presidential election.

"This is yet another horrific development," he wrote in an article posted on the website after his account was permanently suspended.

Hoft said he was banned from the social media network on Saturday afternoon, less than a day after he published a video that he claimed showed late night deliveries of tens of thousands of illegal absentee ballots to a vote-processing center in Detroit. He said more evidence of vote rigging was to come.