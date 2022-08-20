UrduPoint.com

Twitter Bans Republican Candidate Who Wants To Legalize Violence Against FBI - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 20, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Twitter Bans Republican Candidate Who Wants to Legalize Violence Against FBI - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2022) Twitter banned the account of Republican candidate for the Florida House of Representatives, Luis Miguel, after he called for legalizing violence against US Federal agents, such as the FBI, BNO news reported on Friday.

The report said, citing a copy of Miguel's tweet, that he wrote he would propose a plan that would make it legal for residents in the state of Florida to shoot FBI, IRS, and other federal agents on sight.

The same post is still posted on his page on Facebook (banned in Russia as an extremist organization).

Miguel, who is a vocal Trump supporter, made his statement in light of the FBI's raid at former President Donald Trump's residency at Mar-a-Largo in Florida to seek classified documents about nuclear weapons.

Related Topics

Russia Facebook Twitter Nuclear Trump Same Florida FBI Post

Recent Stories

US Lawmaker Initiates 2 Bills to Hasten Migrant De ..

US Lawmaker Initiates 2 Bills to Hasten Migrant Deportations, Mandate Terror Wat ..

24 minutes ago
 Estonia to Relocate 22 Graves of Soviet Warriors - ..

Estonia to Relocate 22 Graves of Soviet Warriors - Reports

24 minutes ago
 Dry Cargo Ship Carrying Nearly 12,000 Tonnes of Uk ..

Dry Cargo Ship Carrying Nearly 12,000 Tonnes of Ukrainian Corn Docks in Turkey - ..

24 minutes ago
 International Air Show Will Take Place in China's ..

International Air Show Will Take Place in China's Zhuhai in November - Organizer ..

24 minutes ago
 NADRA embraces massive digital transformation, gen ..

NADRA embraces massive digital transformation, gender parity: Chairman

24 minutes ago
 EU Smelters Experience Existential Risk Amid Energ ..

EU Smelters Experience Existential Risk Amid Energy Price Spikes - Reports

30 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.