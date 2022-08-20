Twitter Bans Republican Candidate Who Wants to Legalize Violence Against FBI - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2022) Twitter banned the account of Republican candidate for the Florida House of Representatives, Luis Miguel, after he called for legalizing violence against US Federal agents, such as the FBI, BNO news reported on Friday.

The report said, citing a copy of Miguel's tweet, that he wrote he would propose a plan that would make it legal for residents in the state of Florida to shoot FBI, IRS, and other federal agents on sight.

The same post is still posted on his page on Facebook (banned in Russia as an extremist organization).

Miguel, who is a vocal Trump supporter, made his statement in light of the FBI's raid at former President Donald Trump's residency at Mar-a-Largo in Florida to seek classified documents about nuclear weapons.