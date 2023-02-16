Twitter Becomes First Social Media Platform to Allow Cannabis Ads in United States

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2023) Twitter has become the first media platform that allowed companies to advertise cannabis products in the United States, according to the social media's blog.

"As of today, in certain US states we have taken measures to relax our Cannabis Ads policy to create more opportunities for responsible cannabis marketing - the largest step forward by any social media platform," Twitter said in a blog post.

According to the company's new ads content policies, advertisers must be licensed by the US authorities and pre-authorized by Twitter, may target jurisdictions in which they are licensed to promote and services, may not promote or offer the sale of cannabis, must comply with all laws and advertising guidelines, and may not target customers under the age of 21.

In late October 2022, Musk finalized the $44 billion acquisition of Twitter, a US company founded in 2006 and headquartered in San Francisco, California. Following the takeover, Musk changed the company's day-to-day operations, including the termination of Twitter executives who were responsible for the platform's privacy, cybersecurity, and censorship, as well as about two-thirds of Twitter's employees.