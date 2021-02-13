UrduPoint.com
Twitter Blocks Account Of Russia's Delegation To Vienna Security Talks

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 13th February 2021 | 04:20 PM

Twitter Blocks Account of Russia's Delegation to Vienna Security Talks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2021) Twitter has blocked the account of the Russian delegation to the Vienna talks on military security and arms control, the delegation's head, Konstantin Gavrilov, said on Saturday.

According to the platform, the account violated its rules.

"On Feb 12, @TwitterSupport blocked the official account of the RUS Arms Control Delegation (@armscontrol_rus). What are the reasons? An alternative position of RUS on the trends of the current pol-mil situation in Europe voiced at the @OSCE [the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe] Seminar on Mil Doctrines?" Gavrilov wrote on his Twitter account.

The Russian diplomat said that Twitter resorted to "naked censorship" by blocking official accounts presenting position of one or another country.

Earlier this week, the Russian Ministry of Defense said it decided to skip the military doctrine seminar of the OSCE for the first time in 30 years. citing the West's unfriendly policy. Russia was represented by the delegation to the Vienna talks and spoke about military doctrines at the closing session.

