Twitter Blocks Account Of US Comedian For Impersonating Elon Musk

Sumaira FH Published November 07, 2022 | 10:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2022) US comedian and actress Kathy Griffin's account has been blocked on Twitter after she changed her name to read Elon Musk.

The statement on the suspended account page says "Twitter suspends accounts that violate Twitter Rules.

Musk closed a $44 billion deal to purchase Twitter on October 28 after months of negotiations and legal disputes with the company about the number of fake accounts on the social media platform, which the entrepreneur believed was much higher than the company reported.

Musk said in a series of posts that users who change their Names without "clearly specifying 'parody' will be permanently suspended" from the platform without any warning.

