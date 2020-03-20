UrduPoint.com
Twitter Blocks Accounts Of Venezuelan Vice-President Who Deals With Combating COVID-19

Umer Jamshaid 24 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 01:06 PM

Twitter blocked the accounts of Venezuelan Vice-President Delcy Rodriguez, who heads the presidential commission on the fight against the spread of COVID-19, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza has said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2020) Twitter blocked the accounts of Venezuelan Vice-President Delcy Rodriguez, who heads the presidential commission on the fight against the spread of COVID-19, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza has said.

"Vice-President Delcy Rodriguez leads the presidential commission against COVID-19. The inhuman and reckless gesture is that Twitter restricts @DrodriguezVen and @ViceVenezuela accounts, which are the sources of information necessary for the people of Venezuela in these unforeseen circumstances," Arreaza said on Twitter.

At the moment, when trying to switch to the above mentioned Twitter accounts, a notification is given that these accounts are temporarily restricted. However, Rodriguez's English language account is still available for users.

Venezuela has so far registered 42 coronavirus cases, with six new cases confirmed over the past 24 hours.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. More than 244,000 people have been infected worldwide, with over 10,000 fatalities, according to John Hopkins University.

