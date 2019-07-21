Twitter Blocks Several Accounts of Iranian Media Outlets - Reports

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2019) US-based microblogging service Twitter has suspended accounts of several Farsi-language news agencies, local media said.

Pages of the IRNA state news agency, semi-official Mehr and Young Journalists Club (YJC) linked to the state broadcaster IRIB were among those blocked on Saturday, according to Tasnim.

Mehr said two of its accounts had been frozen after it published stories about Iran capturing a UK-flagged oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz.

Several accounts belonging to individuals and entities were also reportedly suspended.

The move comes amid heightened tensions between the United States and Iran in the middle East. The Iranian military seized the Stena Impero tanker on Friday for allegedly breaking maritime rules, prompting London to vow a robust response.