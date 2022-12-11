UrduPoint.com

Twitter Blue Getting Relaunched On Monday, Social Network Says

Sumaira FH Published December 11, 2022 | 08:10 AM

Twitter Blue Getting Relaunched on Monday, Social Network Says

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2022) The Twitter Blue paid monthly subscription will be available starting next week, the social media platform has announced.

"we're relaunching @TwitterBlue on Monday," Twitter said on its official page on Saturday, adding that web subscription will cost $8 a month, while subscription on iOS will cost $11 a month.

The paid features include the blue checkmark, the ability to edit tweets, higher quality video uploads, and reader mode.

"we'll begin replacing that 'official' label with a gold checkmark for businesses, and later in the week a grey checkmark for government and multilateral accounts," Twitter said, adding that "subscribers will be able to change their handle, display name or profile photo, but if they do they'll temporarily lose the blue checkmark until their account is reviewed again.

"

In late October, billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk finalized the $44 billion acquisition of Twitter, a US company founded in 2006 with its headquarters located in San Francisco, California. Following the takeover, Musk changed the company's day-to-day operations, including the termination of Twitter executives who were responsible for the platform's privacy, cybersecurity and censorship, as well as about two-thirds of Twitter's employees.

On Friday, Musk said that the company had been working on a software update to let users know if they were "shadowbanned" and why.

Related Topics

Social Media Twitter Company San Francisco Elon Musk October Gold Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

England and France unchanged for World Cup quarter ..

England and France unchanged for World Cup quarter-final

8 hours ago
 Secy sports for early functioning of cricket cente ..

Secy sports for early functioning of cricket center

8 hours ago
 Leinster hammer Racing, Sharks edge Quins in Champ ..

Leinster hammer Racing, Sharks edge Quins in Champions Cup

8 hours ago
 Brussels congregation calls for immediate end of h ..

Brussels congregation calls for immediate end of human rights abuses in IIOJK

8 hours ago
 Cristiano Ronaldo equals world record for internat ..

Cristiano Ronaldo equals world record for international caps of 196

9 hours ago
 MQM-P blames WASA for failing to operate drainage ..

MQM-P blames WASA for failing to operate drainage system

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.