Twitter CEO Dorsey Gives $1Bln To Fight Novel Coronavirus Worldwide - Statement

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 02:40 AM

Twitter CEO Dorsey Gives $1Bln to Fight Novel Coronavirus Worldwide - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) Twitter founder and CEO Jack Dorsey announced that he has donated one billion Dollars to fund the global fight against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

"I'm moving $1 billion of my Square equity (28 percent of my wealth) to start small LLC to fund global COVID-19 relief," Dorsey said via Twitter on Tuesday.

Dorsey also promised that all the funds left over after the coronavirus pandemic and related issues had passed would be directed to fund girls' health and education programs around the world.

"After we disarm this pandemic, the focus will shift to girl's health and education, and UBI. It will operate transparently, all flows tracked here," he said.

The fund will operate transparently with all its donations documented on the Twitter platform, Dorsey added.

