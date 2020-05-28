Twitter CEO Hits Back at Trump Saying Site Will Continue to Flag Misleading Information

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has said that the social networking site will continue to flag misleading information amid a fact-checking spat with US President Donald Trump

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2020) Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has said that the social networking site will continue to flag misleading information amid a fact-checking spat with US President Donald Trump.

On Tuesday, the president's comments on mail-in ballots, which he claimed would be fraudulent, were flagged by Twitter for potentially providing misleading information. Trump promptly slammed social networking sites for silencing conservative voices.

"We'll continue to point out incorrect or disputed information about elections globally. And we will admit to and own any mistakes we make," Dorsey wrote on Twitter late on Wednesday.

The CEO added justification as to why Trump's tweets were fact-checked, stating that the president's comments may make people believe that they do not need to register in order to vote.

"Per our Civic Integrity policy, the tweets yesterday may mislead people into thinking they don't need to register to get a ballot (only registered voters receive ballots)," Dorsey wrote, adding that social networking sites must maintain a high degree of transparency in their actions.

White House spokesperson Alyssa Farah on Wednesday said that Trump will sign an executive order related to social media on Thursday, although no details of the measures were provided at the time.

The Politico news portal cited an administration official close to the issue late on Wednesday, who stated that the bill will likely address complaints that social media sites are not acting as politically neutral platforms.

In October, Dorsey announced a blanket ban on political advertisements on Twitter except for those that urge people to register to vote. The CEO stated that political reach should be earned, rather than bought. The move received criticism from leading Republicans who stated that the ban would prevent politicians from reaching their audiences.