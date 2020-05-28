UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Twitter CEO Hits Back At Trump Saying Site Will Continue To Flag Misleading Information

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 01:05 PM

Twitter CEO Hits Back at Trump Saying Site Will Continue to Flag Misleading Information

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has said that the social networking site will continue to flag misleading information amid a fact-checking spat with US President Donald Trump

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2020) Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has said that the social networking site will continue to flag misleading information amid a fact-checking spat with US President Donald Trump.

On Tuesday, the president's comments on mail-in ballots, which he claimed would be fraudulent, were flagged by Twitter for potentially providing misleading information. Trump promptly slammed social networking sites for silencing conservative voices.

"We'll continue to point out incorrect or disputed information about elections globally. And we will admit to and own any mistakes we make," Dorsey wrote on Twitter late on Wednesday.

The CEO added justification as to why Trump's tweets were fact-checked, stating that the president's comments may make people believe that they do not need to register in order to vote.

"Per our Civic Integrity policy, the tweets yesterday may mislead people into thinking they don't need to register to get a ballot (only registered voters receive ballots)," Dorsey wrote, adding that social networking sites must maintain a high degree of transparency in their actions.

White House spokesperson Alyssa Farah on Wednesday said that Trump will sign an executive order related to social media on Thursday, although no details of the measures were provided at the time.

The Politico news portal cited an administration official close to the issue late on Wednesday, who stated that the bill will likely address complaints that social media sites are not acting as politically neutral platforms.

In October, Dorsey announced a blanket ban on political advertisements on Twitter except for those that urge people to register to vote. The CEO stated that political reach should be earned, rather than bought. The move received criticism from leading Republicans who stated that the ban would prevent politicians from reaching their audiences.

Related Topics

Vote Social Media Twitter Trump Farah SITE May October From

Recent Stories

SAS loss deepens as lockdowns choke air travel

1 minute ago

European equities extend gains at open

1 minute ago

Uzma Khan lodges FIR against Malik Riaz’s daught ..

7 minutes ago

Russia Registers 8,371 COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 ..

1 minute ago

Hackers Steal Data of 1.3Mln Public Servants in In ..

1 minute ago

Grant Bradburn, Saqlain Mushtaq get high performan ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.