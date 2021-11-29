Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to step down: report

Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey is expected to step down as the social media network's CEO, CNBC reported on Monday

The CNBC report cites unnamed sources and Twitter did not immediately reply to a request seeking comment.

Dorsey is credited with coming up with the idea for Twitter when eventual co-founder Evan Williams gave workers at blogging startup Odeo two weeks to work on fun new projects as a way to break up the daily routine.