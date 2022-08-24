UrduPoint.com

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal Defends Company In Letter To Staff - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published August 24, 2022 | 02:10 AM

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal Defends Company in Letter to Staff - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2022) Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal sent a letter to employees in which he defended the social media company after a whistle-blower identified major security vulnerabilities ignored by management, Bloomberg reported.

Agrawal pointed out that Twitter was reviewing the redacted claims that have been published but so far the narrative was riddled with inconsistencies and inaccuracies as well as presented without important context, the report said on Tuesday.

The complaint was made by a former Twitter top security executive Peiter Zatko, who was fired in January allegedly for ineffective leadership and poor performance.

This development is the latest but not the last in a series of controversies related to Twitter.

In April, Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk backed from a deal he signed on the acquisition of Twitter for $44 billion. Musk said he decided to abandon the acquisition of the company as concerns over the true number of spam accounts. Twitter sued Musk for abandoning the deal, but Musk countersued.

Related Topics

Poor Social Media Twitter Company Elon Musk January April From Top Tesla Billion

Recent Stories

Israel unveils 1,200 year-old desert mansion

Israel unveils 1,200 year-old desert mansion

2 hours ago
 LDA vice chairman reviews construction work of fly ..

LDA vice chairman reviews construction work of flyover project

2 hours ago
 Imran, Gill found launching anti institutions driv ..

Imran, Gill found launching anti institutions drive: Rana Sanaullah

2 hours ago
 Govt to distribute 100,000 laptops among shining s ..

Govt to distribute 100,000 laptops among shining students: Shaza Fatima

2 hours ago
 Educational institutions to remain closed for two ..

Educational institutions to remain closed for two days

2 hours ago
 Feds Recovered 700 Pages of Classified Material Fr ..

Feds Recovered 700 Pages of Classified Material From Trump in January - National ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.