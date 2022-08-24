Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal Defends Company in Letter to Staff - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2022) Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal sent a letter to employees in which he defended the social media company after a whistle-blower identified major security vulnerabilities ignored by management, Bloomberg reported.

Agrawal pointed out that Twitter was reviewing the redacted claims that have been published but so far the narrative was riddled with inconsistencies and inaccuracies as well as presented without important context, the report said on Tuesday.

The complaint was made by a former Twitter top security executive Peiter Zatko, who was fired in January allegedly for ineffective leadership and poor performance.

This development is the latest but not the last in a series of controversies related to Twitter.

In April, Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk backed from a deal he signed on the acquisition of Twitter for $44 billion. Musk said he decided to abandon the acquisition of the company as concerns over the true number of spam accounts. Twitter sued Musk for abandoning the deal, but Musk countersued.