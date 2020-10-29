UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Twitter CEO Says Labeling Trump Posts Helps Users 'Connect The Dots'

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 01:10 AM

Twitter CEO Says Labeling Trump Posts Helps Users 'Connect the Dots'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) Twitter's labeling of tweets, including those by President Donald Trump, helps alert its users to do their own fact-checking and be better informed, Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey said on Wednesday.

"The goal of our labeling is to provide more context to connect the dots so that people can have more information so they can make decisions for themselves," Dorsey said, testifying before a Senate panel called to hear testimonies from him, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Google CEO Sundar Pitchai.

The Senate hearing was held to discuss Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act and transparency and accountability among big technology companies for their content moderation practices, and their resulting impact on advertising, journalism and consumer privacy.

Twitter began placing a "public interest notice" on select Trump tweets since May, after the president apparently ran afoul of the platform's rules, invoking criticism from Trump and supporters of his Republican party.

At Wednesday's hearing, Republican senators accused Dorsey of unfair content moderation after Twitter also blocked earlier this month sharing of a New York Post story that exposed what it alleged as corruption by Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden and his family.

Biden is leading Trump in both nation- and state-wide polls for the November 3 election.

"Mr. Dorsey who the hell elected you and put you in charge of what the media are allowed to report and what the American people are allowed to hear?" Ted Cruz, a Republican senator, demanded to know.

Dorsey defended Twitter for labeling the Trump tweets and also blocking the Post story, which he said appeared linked to a Russian conspiracy to attack the Bidens, as Federal investigators said.

"We created these policies recently and we are enforcing them," he said, adding that Twitter realized it had to "earn trust" from more of its users.

Related Topics

Election Hearing Attack Corruption Senate Google Technology Russia Facebook Twitter Trump Mark Zuckerberg Alert New York May November Post Family Media From

Recent Stories

UAE launches humanitarian, development initiatives ..

58 minutes ago

US Withdraws From Deal With China to Promote Sub-N ..

55 minutes ago

Arab Coalition destroys six Houthi drones targetin ..

2 hours ago

26 countries together in honour of Frontline Heroe ..

2 hours ago

Martyrs’ Families’ Affairs Office at Abu Dhabi ..

2 hours ago

Govt taking all possible steps to control inflatio ..

58 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.