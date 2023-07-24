Open Menu

Twitter Changes Logo To X Following Musk's Announcement

Faizan Hashmi Published July 24, 2023 | 05:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2023) Twitter on Monday changed its logo from a blue bird to a black-and-white X logo.

Earlier in the day, as a part of an announced rebranding, Twitter changed the name of its official profile to "X," while also changing its profile picture from the traditional blue bird to a white capital "X" on a black background.

Elon Musk, US billionaire entrepreneur and owner of Twitter, posted a photo of the company's headquarters with the new logo projected onto it.

On Sunday, Musk said that the x.com domain will start redirecting users to Twitter's main page. The entrepreneur also promised to "bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds" and said that he was considering the X logo as an option.

The new logo symbolizes "the imperfections in us all that make us unique," Musk wrote on Twitter.

In April 2023, the Twitter Corporation ceased to exist as a separate company as a result of its merger with X Corp, founded by Musk in 2006. In June, in an interview with the Babylon Bee Talks podcast, Musk said that he believes in descriptive brands and that the X logo can mean anything. He added that his vision for the social platform exceeds the original concept of a social network as an instrument for sharing photos, videos and texts.

Twitter Inc. was founded in 2006. Its major product was a web platform for exchanging short messages. In late October 2022, Musk finalized the $44 billion acquisition of the company.

