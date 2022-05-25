UrduPoint.com

Twitter Co-Founder Jack Dorsey Exits Twitter Board As Shareholders Hold 2022 Meeting

Faizan Hashmi Published May 25, 2022 | 11:22 PM

Twitter co-founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey officially left the social media company's board on Wednesday, coinciding with Twitter's annual shareholder meeting

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2022) Twitter co-founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey officially left the social media company's board on Wednesday, coinciding with Twitter's annual shareholder meeting.

Dorsey stepped down as CEO in November and was replaced by Parag Agrawal, who previously served as Twitter's Chief Technology Officer. Dorsey ended being a member of the board with the 2022 shareholder meeting.

The shareholder meeting also occurred amid a possible takeover of the company by billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, who said he would like to revolutionize Twitter's role in public debate by bolstering freedom of speech on the platform.

Musk began the process of acquiring Twitter but paused over concerns about the number of bots on its social media platform. Musk initially agreed to acquire the company for $44 billion.

Agrawal said during the shareholder meeting that the deal could not be discussed because of regulatory and other reasons, but noted that the company is working through the transaction process.

