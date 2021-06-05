UrduPoint.com
Twitter Concerned, Investigates Suspension Of Its Operations In Nigeria

Sumaira FH 36 seconds ago Sat 05th June 2021 | 10:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2021) The Twitter company is studying the situation with the indefinite suspension of its social platform in Nigeria, which it finds to be a worrisome situation, the corporation told the business Insider outlet.

The Nigerian Information and Culture Ministry on Friday announced that Twitter would be halted indefinitely in the country, two days after the company removed a tweet by Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, citing the violation of its abusive behavior policy.

"The announcement made by the Nigerian Government that they have suspended Twitter's operations in Nigeria is deeply concerning," a Twitter spokesperson was quoted as saying by the news outlet late on Friday.

Buhari's Twitter post about a secessionist movement was flagged as offensive by users.  

