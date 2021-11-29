UrduPoint.com

Twitter CTO Parag Agrawal To Replace Jack Dorsey As CEO - Statement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 09:25 PM

Twitter CTO Parag Agrawal to Replace Jack Dorsey as CEO - Statement

Twitter chief technology officer, Parag Agrawal, is due to replace Jack Dorsey as CEO, Twitter announced on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2021) Twitter chief technology officer, Parag Agrawal, is due to replace Jack Dorsey as CEO, Twitter announced on Monday.

"Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) today announced that Jack Dorsey has decided to step down as Chief Executive Officer and that the board of Directors has unanimously appointed Parag Agrawal as CEO and a member of the Board, effective immediately.

Dorsey will remain a member of the Board until his term expires at the 2022 meeting of stockholders," the statement said.

Agrawal has been with the company for more than a decade and has served as CTO since 2017, Twitter added.

"I've decided to leave Twitter because I believe the company is ready to move on from its founders. My trust in Parag as Twitter's CEO is deep. His work over the past 10 years has been transformational. I'm deeply grateful for his skill, heart, and soul. It's his time to lead," Dorsey said.

Related Topics

Technology Twitter Company Lead 2017 From

Recent Stories

Chief Minister reviews trade issues in border area ..

Chief Minister reviews trade issues in border areas of Makran

56 seconds ago
 No case of Omicron variant reported so far; RED ca ..

No case of Omicron variant reported so far; RED campaign 2nd phase from Tuesday

57 seconds ago
 Sindh Badminton Association polls held in Larkana

Sindh Badminton Association polls held in Larkana

58 seconds ago
 Jack Dorsey Says Will Leave Twitter Board Around M ..

Jack Dorsey Says Will Leave Twitter Board Around May After Departure as CEO

1 minute ago
 UN Chief Says Deeply Concerned About Isolation of ..

UN Chief Says Deeply Concerned About Isolation of Southern African Countries Ove ..

4 minutes ago
 LCCI, Multan Chamber to make joint efforts for tra ..

LCCI, Multan Chamber to make joint efforts for trade, industry promotion

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.