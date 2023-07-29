Twitter Decorates Headquarters in San Francisco With New X Logo - Musk

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2023) A giant X sign has appeared on the roof of Twitter's headquarters in San Francisco, the United States, as part of the social media platform's ongoing rebrand, a video posted by US billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk showed on Saturday.

City officials opened a complaint and launched an investigation into the installation of the sign, saying that such works require a permit for safety reasons, The New York Times reported.

On Monday, Twitter changed its logo from a blue bird to a black-and-white X logo. Musk specified that the new logo symbolized "the imperfections in us all that make us unique."