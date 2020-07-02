UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 11:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2020) Twitter has deleted a picture from a tweet by US President Donald Trump after a Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) request citing copyright violation.

As of now, the tweet, posted on June 30, features a notice that the image has been removed "in response to a report from the copyright holder.

According to Axios website, the image in question was a photograph by New York Times photographer Damon Winter, from a 2015 feature on Trump. The newspaper has confirmed that it filed a take-down request as the picture was posted by Trump without asking permission from the NYT.

This is the second instance of the social media deleting copyrighted content from Trump's accounts in several weeks. In late June, Facebook and Twitter scrubbed a video depicting two kids posted by Trump after the parent's complained about a copyright violation.

