Twitter Disbands Consultative Body Responsible for Social Media Safety - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2022) Twitter has dissolved its Trust and Safety Council responsible for tackling harassment and child exploitation, CNN reported, citing a company email sent to the councils' members.

"Reevaluating how best to bring external insights into our product and policy development work. As part of this process, we have decided that the Trust and Safety Council is not the best structure to do this," the email read, as quoted by CNN.

The move comes as US billionaire entrepreneur and newly minted Twitter owner Elon Musk is canceling many of the network's policies and practices that were in place prior to the acquisition, the broadcaster said.

Three members of the Trust and Safety Council had already announced their resignation last week in protest to Musk's controversial decisions, CNN added.

In late October, Musk finalized the $44 billion acquisition of Twitter. Following the takeover, Musk changed the company's day-to-day operations, including the termination of Twitter executives who were responsible for the platform's privacy, cybersecurity and censorship, as well as about two-thirds of Twitter's employees.

US company Twitter was founded in 2006. Its main product is a social network for exchanging short messages. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California.