Twitter Does Not Block Direct Threats To Russian Diplomats - Russian Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 09:29 PM

Twitter does not block direct threats to Russian diplomats, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) Twitter does not block direct threats to Russian diplomats, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"Direct threats, including against Russian diplomats and the foreign ministry, are either not blocked at all, although we draw the attention of the network, or they are blocked after a few months of our painstaking work in this direction," she said at a briefing.

