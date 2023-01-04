UrduPoint.com

Twitter Eases Policy On Political Advertising In US

Muhammad Irfan Published January 04, 2023 | 01:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2023) US social media company Twitter said on Wednesday it was softening the platform's policy on political advertising.

"Today, we're relaxing our ads policy for cause-based ads in the US. We also plan to expand the political advertising we permit in the coming weeks," the company tweeted.

Twitter also plans to align its advertising policy with the one followed by US television and other mass media services, the message read.

At the moment, Twitter prohibits the promotion of political content on the platform.

