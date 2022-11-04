UrduPoint.com

Twitter Employees Launch Class-Action Suit Against Twitter After Mass Layoffs - Court

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 04, 2022 | 07:57 PM

Five current and former employees of Twitter filed a class-action lawsuit against the social media company on Thursday for allegedly failing to provide sufficient notice of the mass layoffs following Elon Musk's takeover of the company, according to court documents

"Emmanuel Cornet, Justine De Caires, Grae Kindel, Alexis Camacho, and Jessica Pan, individually and on behalf of all others similarly situated, file this Class Action Complaint against Defendant Twitter, Inc. ('Twitter') for its violation and anticipated further violation of the Federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, 29 U.S.C. 2101 et seq. (the 'WARN Act'), as well as the California WARN Act, Cal. Lab. Code 1400 et seq. (the 'California WARN Act')," the lawsuit filed in a San Francisco federal court stated.

The federal and California WARN Acts require employers to provide 60 days advance written notice of a mass layoff. While it has been widely reported in the news media that Musk planned mass layoffs of as much as half of the Twitter workforce after he took control of the company on October 27, employees were only informed by email on Thursday that layoffs were coming and without specifying who would be impacted.

De Caires, Pan, and Kindel were locked out of their Twitter accounts on Thursday, which they took to indicate that they were in the firing line. Cornet was informed earlier on Tuesday that he was being terminated effective immediately.

The plaintiffs are filing suit to ensure Twitter complies with the law and provides sufficient notice of termination or severance payment.

