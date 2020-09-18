UrduPoint.com
Twitter Enhancing Security Of US High-Profile Politicians' Accounts Ahead Of Elections

Fri 18th September 2020

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2020) Twitter announced in a press release that it is boosting security for accounts belonging to high-profile US politicians ahead of the upcoming November elections.

"As we learn from the experience of past security incidents and implement changes, we're also focused on keeping high-profile accounts on Twitter safe and secure during the 2020 US election," the release said on Thursday. "We're taking the additional step of proactively implementing account security measures for a designated group of high-profile, election-related Twitter accounts in the United States."

The enhanced security measures will apply to accounts in the White House, Congress, US governors, secretaries of state, presidential campaigns, several candidates running for Congress or governor, the release said.

These high-profile Twitter users will need to use strong passwords and will be encouraged to enable a two-factor authentication feature.

Twitter will also have password reset protection enabled for the high-profile accounts in order to prevent any unauthorized password changes, the release said.

In addition, Twitter will implement more internal security protections that will boost detection of suspicious activity, increased login defenses to prevent hacking and faster account recovery support, the release said.

Twitter had a massive security breach in July when a 17-year-old teenager in the state of Florida lead a massive hack on the social media platform that targeted high-profile accounts, including Bill Gates, Barack Obama and Elon Musk.

According to Twitter, a total of 130 social media accounts were hacked, 45 of which were used to post. The company previously reported that hackers entered the internal systems using the credentials of a small number of employees.

